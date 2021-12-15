ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID

By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
Cover picture for the articleFacing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking...

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron variant...
Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MCPS will not close schools despite rising COVID-19 cases in region. Here's what they plan to do instead

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools announced Monday that they do not plan to shut down all schools in the county in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases, unlike neighboring Prince George's County. MCPS Interim Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight said in the new year, the school system will instead determine several factors before they decide to close a school due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Zahawi: Ex-teachers should apply from Monday to help with Covid staff shortages

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called on ex-teachers to sign up from Monday to help with Covid-19 staff shortages in the new year.Former teachers who are available to return to the classroom should apply on the Get Into Teaching website, he said.They should ideally start the process before Christmas Eve to be ready to join the workforce from January, he added.I am asking any teachers no longer in the profession to come forward if they are available to temporarily fill absences in the new yearEducation Secretary Nadhim ZahawiThe plea comes amid reports that some schools are experiencing very low attendance...
UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
Parents Are ‘Furious’ Over School Board’s Decision To Give Teachers More Time Off To Relieve Stress

A Maryland school board approved a calendar change to provide teachers more time off, which infuriated parents over concerns that it will set their children back academically. On Dec. 7, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) school board approved a calendar change for the 2021-22 school year that will give MCPS staff and faculty more time off, Fox 5 reported.
Board OKs $1,000 Bonuses For Baltimore County Public Schools Employees

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Board of Education has OK’d a $1,000 retention and recruitment bonus for all Baltimore County Public Schools employees, the school district said Wednesday. Assuming the one-time payments receive the state’s blessing, they would be given out in January. In a...
Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis

TOPEKA — Difficulty fully staffing long-term care facilities is resulting in poor outcomes for residents, strenuous working conditions and in severe cases, site closure. According to the state long-term care ombudsman, a higher-than-average 13 nursing homes have closed since the beginning of the year. Before the pandemic, there was at least one assisted living facility […] The post Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Maryland education leaders encourage local school systems to remain in-person as COVID cases rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the state, Maryland State Department of Education officials announced Monday that they would only support a local school system’s transition to online learning “under the most exigent of circumstances.” Maryland education leaders addressed the rising cases around the state and country in a statement Monday, declaring that the department would support a ...
Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning

BALTIMORE, MD—In response to several temporary school closures across the state, the Maryland State Department of Education on Monday released the following statement: Understanding the concerns regarding rapidly changing conditions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) continue to prioritize safe full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions. There are proven evidence-based public … Continue reading "Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning" The post Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Foundation for Belmont Education announces co-presidents, board members

The Foundation for Belmont Education recently announced the appointment of four members of the Belmont community to serve terms on the foundation's board of director and the election of two new co-presidents. New to the board are Natasha Bregel, Sarah Caputo, Deirdre Siegert and Jess Smith. Barbara Bulfoni and Nomita...
Why I Left My District to Become an Education Advocate

Over the past year, numerous terms have been thrown around in lengthy policy debates about dollar amounts. “Closing the digital divide.” “Missed learning.” “Accelerating learning.”  But while politicians debated nuances, they put children — and their futures — at risk.  The American education system has never equitably served all students, but the COVID-19 pandemic showed […]
