Rangers lose to Avalanche for second time in a week

By New York Daily News
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York...

markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
Tri-City Herald

Second Kraken game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Kraken had a second game postponed on Saturday as a COVID-19 surge continues to disrupt the NHL. Seattle’s game at Calgary on Dec. 23 was postponed on Friday due to the Flames’ outbreak. The league then announced on Saturday afternoon that Toronto wouldn’t travel to Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday due to the number of players in COVID-19 protocols. The Maple Leafs’ game on Saturday was also postponed.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

New Jersey visits Pittsburgh on 6-game road skid

New Jersey Devils (10-15-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey travels to Pittsburgh looking to end its six-game road skid. The Penguins are 4-2-0 against Metropolitan teams. Pittsburgh has scored 90 goals and ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Montreal visits New York after shootout win

Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (8-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -198, Canadiens +164. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Montreal after the Canadiens beat Philadelphia 3-2 in a shootout. The Islanders are 4-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Arizona visits Seattle following overtime win

Arizona Coyotes (6-21-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-17-3, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits the Seattle Kraken after the Coyotes defeated Anaheim 6-5 in overtime. The Kraken are 4-12-0 in Western Conference games. Seattle is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.5 points per game,...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Ottawa takes on St. Louis in non-conference battle

St. Louis Blues (17-9-5, fourth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (9-17-2, seventh in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa and St. Louis meet in an out-of-conference matchup. The Senators are 5-9-0 at home. Ottawa is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 4.5 assists per game, led by Drake Batherson averaging 0.8.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Hurricanes skaters on edge as NHL weighs player participation in Beijing Olympics

Frederik Andersen badly wants to be a part of an historic hockey appearance by Denmark in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Teuvo Teravainen has long dreamed of playing in the Olympics, perhaps bringing a gold medal back to Finland for the first time. For Nino Niederreiter, playing in the 2022 Beijing...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Pavelski, Lindell score early as Stars beat Wild 7-4

Joe Pavelski and Esa Lindell scored on the first two Dallas shots on goal, and the Stars never trailed in defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-4 on Monday night. Pavelski put in a backhand 1:31 into the game. Lindell scored short-handed and unassisted with a shot between Cam Talbot’s legs 1:53 later after Lindell intercepted Talbot's pass intended to move the Minnesota offense out of the defensive zone.
