Yes, college (usually) pays off

carolinajournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the purpose of a university education to prepare graduates to get jobs? I’ve never thought so. But then again, I’ve never thought that going to college should be a near-universal experience. When universities were first created, their purpose was to educate clergymen, lawyers, and physicians. Thankfully,...

www.carolinajournal.com

commonwealthmagazine.org

Some Mass. college degrees pay off – but many others don’t

It depends which college you go to and what you study, according to a new report released by College101, a nonprofit focused on higher education advocacy. The report finds that a majority of college degrees in Massachusetts are a good investment – but not all of them are. Students who study the arts and humanities are less likely to earn high enough wages to pay back their investment in their degree, while students in engineering and computer science will almost certainly earn back the cost of their education in less than five years. Massachusetts’ private universities that are not well-ranked nationally are less likely than both public universities or nationally-ranked private universities to give graduates the skills they need to earn back the cost of their degree.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
WLBT

State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College students in education may not have to worry so much about that student loan bill if they are majoring in education. The State Legislature is making sure new and first year teachers find their way into the classroom and out of debt. “We’ve got to...
COLLEGES
oc.edu

Finish College on Your Term(s)

Make OC home whenever you're ready. In the fall of 2021, we introduced 7-week Term II courses that start mid semester. Courses in each term cover a variety of subjects and are built to allow you to catch up on credits or get ahead!. What's more - with the addition...
EDMOND, OK
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
carolinajournal.com

The dilemma ‘antiracists’ need to solve

Say you are in a culturally mixed marriage, and you are discussing with your spouse how to discipline your child for bad marks in school. One parent comes from a background that emphasizes a strong educational upbringing, while the other comes from a family that never went to college, including themself. The parent from a college-educated family wants to emphasize how critical it is to do well in academics and wants to punish the child according to this sentiment. The other parent does not think the child should be punished at all because they believe the issue is with the school due to the lack of equitable accommodation for their child.
EDUCATION
The 74

Why I Left My District to Become an Education Advocate

Over the past year, numerous terms have been thrown around in lengthy policy debates about dollar amounts. “Closing the digital divide.” “Missed learning.” “Accelerating learning.”  But while politicians debated nuances, they put children — and their futures — at risk.  The American education system has never equitably served all students, but the COVID-19 pandemic showed […]
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
