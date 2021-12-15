ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Abortion

By Gracie Meadows
yourgv.com
 6 days ago

The Gazette-Virginian or staff members. Ever so often, this issue winds up in the headlines, and I wonder why. Why are there so many (mostly) men want there to be no abortions period? Now I’m 70-plus years old, and I’ve never had one. I’m the mother of...

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas pastor says sorry after video in church shows congregation chanting ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’

The pastor of a church in San Antonio, Texas, has apologised after a video of his congregants chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — a slogan intended to insult US president Joe Biden — went viral on social media. The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a NASCAR race in October.Videos from the “ReAwaken America” event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio earlier this month showed people chanting the slogan, and cheering and clapping along as someone from the state led the audience. Donald Trump ally Michael Flynn was...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Black Enterprise

Black Lives Matter Activist Pam Moses, Who Was Convicted Of Illegally Voting Despite Not Voting, Is Facing Four To Eight Years In Prison

Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Pam Moses faces jail time after being convicted of illegally registering to vote in a bizarre and yearslong story. Moses told WREG, a Memphis CBS affiliate, the situation began in 2015 when she pleaded guilty to a 10- count indictment that included charges of perjury, stalking, forgery, and tampering with evidence, a crime that strips a resident’s right to vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Rape#The Gazette Virginian
The Week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames holiday party's vaccine-or-testing request on wife Cheryl Hines

Attendees of a holiday party at prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home were reportedly told they should either be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated. That's according to a report from Politico on Friday, which said that given Kennedy is one of the most well-known anti-vaxxers in the United States, it "came as a surprise when an invitation to a holiday party at his home in California last week urged attendees to be tested or vaccinated beforehand."
HEALTH
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wgxa.tv

DOJ: Jailed Georgia man compelled witness to lie to authorities

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. -- A wanted Georgia man who pressured a witness into signing off on false statements to authorities for him has been sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice says 36-year-old Aubrey Crittenden, aka "Frog", was sentenced Tuesday to 56 months in federal lockup followed by three years of supervised release.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene uses racial slur in Turning Point USA address

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur to refer to Asian people while describing the attendees at Turning Point USA’s national conference during her speech over the weekend.The Georgia Republican was speaking on Sunday at the conservative youth group’s four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and remarked on the diversity she saw in the crowd while milling about with attendees at the event.“[W]hen I walked in yesterday, I was like, 'What kind of people come here?’ So I'm walking around and seeing some good people and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people,” said the congresswoman.After...
POLITICS
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Evers vetoes classroom transparency proposal

(The Center Square) – Parents across Wisconsin will not get to see everything their kids are learning in school. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed the so-called classroom transparency act. The idea of the plan was to have schools share their curriculum, lesson plans, and assignments with parents so they...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy