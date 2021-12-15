ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres beat Jets 4-2, snap seven-game winless streak

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHhTy_0dNCk7iR00
1 of 6

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Forward Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen exchanged compliments after helping the Buffalo Sabres snap a seven-game winless streak.

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Tuesday night. Luukkonen stopped 32 shots as the Sabres began a three-game road trip.

“He’s unbelievable,” Dahlin said of the second-year Finnish netminder. “When we need him, he does those crazy saves. He’s so calm in the net. He makes confidence in our D-zone a lot better. He’s, for sure, a huge part of the success.”

Anders Bjork and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres (9-15-4), who are 1-5-2 in their last eight games. Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson each had two assists.

It was Luukkonen’s fourth straight game this season (1-2-1) after Buffalo’s goalie crew was hit by injuries and absences due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Of course the goals are always nice, but I think you can see (Dahlin) was playing really well today and breaking up the puck,” the 22-year-old Luukkonen said. “Defensively, too, it’s nice to see that and I think everybody feels good when the guys play well.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Winnipeg’s first game of a three-game homestand.

The Jets had three power plays, and managed one shot on goal in each. Buffalo was ranked 23rd on the penalty kill entering the game.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Sabres led 3-2 after the second.

“We were slow to start with,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “We skated for 15, 20 minutes and then slowed and could never get back up to speed.”

Buffalo went on the power play at 6:42 of the first period. Dahlin capitalized 32 seconds later with his fourth goal of the season off a high shot on the stick side of Hellebuyck.

The Jets tied it three minutes later after Dubois put a low shot past Luukkonen from outside the crease, scoring his 14th of the season at 10:04.

Winnipeg outshot the visitors 14-7 after the opening period.

“They’re good players,” Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt said of the Sabres. “It’s 100% on us — being ready for the game, being prepared and have the giddy-up, the jump to go the whole game.”

The Jets had the early power play 1:45 into the second, but managed one shot on goal.

Bjork got the go-ahead goal at 11:30 on a feed to the front of the net by Vinnie Hinostroza, who was playing his 300th NHL game.

“You leave a guy wide open in front of your net, you’ve got a problem,” Maurice said.

Winnipeg responded 66 seconds later with Ehlers’ 11th goal of the season, making it 2-2.

“You feel (bad) every time you lose a game, and in this league it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against,” Ehlers said.

The Jets spent a lot of time after the goal in Buffalo’s end, but when the Sabres moved down the ice Dahlin scored his second of the game through traffic with 39 seconds left in the period.

Winnipeg was outshooting the Sabres 27-19 after two periods.

Another man advantage five seconds into the third again resulted in one shot on goal for the Jets.

Skinner supplied the two-goal lead with his ninth goal of the season at 11:55.

“Guys were maybe ticked off at practice ... yesterday,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said. “There was better intent and they saw it through, and it’s obviously nice to get the win.”

NOTES: The Jets were missing captain Blake Wheeler, who injured a knee in last Friday’s shootout loss in Vancouver. He doesn’t require surgery, but is expected to miss weeks.

Buffalo: At Minnesota Wild on Thursday in second game of a three-game trip.

Winnipeg: Host Washington Capitals on Friday in second game of a three-game homestand.

___

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres beat Wild 3-2 in shootout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WKBW) — After picking up their first win in over three weeks on Tuesday, the Sabres' road trip continues to bring them wins. Buffalo knocked off the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday night. Tage Thompson scored the lone goal in the third round to seal the deal.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Paul Maurice
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
Person
Don Granato
Person
Nate Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Jets 4 2#Winnipeg#Ap#Finnish
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Boston

Two Bruins Games Have Now Been Postponed Amid NHL’s COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed. The NHL made the announcement on Friday morning, noting that “a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.” The announcement indicated the Canadiens’ season will resume on Monday, but made no mention of when the Bruins will play next. Boston is scheduled to play in Ottawa on Sunday before hosting the Hurricanes — who currently have COVID issues of their own — on Tuesday. The Bruins are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak, with seven players and two...
NHL
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1921 — Baseball Commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis casts the deciding vote to return to best-of-seven World Series from the best-of-nine format. The American League votes to return to best-of-seven World Series, while National League votes for the best-of-nine format. The a best-of-nine series was used in 1903 and 1919 through 1921.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

687K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy