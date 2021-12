How Julie Yurko returned to the workforce after being a stay-at-home mom shapes her work as CEO and president of the Northern Illinois Food Bank. It was during the Great Recession of 2007-08, and -- through no fault of their own, she emphasized -- her family faced a sudden loss of income. Their savings helped them get through that tough time, but savings alone weren't enough. They found organizations willing to help when they needed it most.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO