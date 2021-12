For the big Episode 50 celebration of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined by the executive producer for Sea of Thieves, Joe Neate. We'll be diving deep into the Sea of Thieves voyage so far, sharing our impressions of Halo Infinite's impressive campaign, drooling over the new gameplay from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and so much more. We'll also be dropping codes for Xbox games for all the amazing supporters of Xbox Chaturdays. If you're excited to catch up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!

