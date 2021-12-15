Clockwork Aquario (NS) - Review

An intriguing mystery story told through a series of time loops. Point-and-click adventure Twelve Minutes takes place almost entirely within a small apartment, which is central to its charm but also limiting in terms of what the player can interact with. Still, the story that slowly unravels is a fairly compelling one, even if it falters a bit at the finish line. The hook, which will be familiar to those who have seen Groundhog Day or Edge of Tomorrow, is that the protagonist is trapped within a 10-minute-long time loop. With such a premise, repetition is to be expected, but the story generally doesn't last long enough to make repeated loops and mistakes too much of a problem. As with any narrative-focused title, major story beats will not be spoiled below, so read on at your leisure.

