Clockwork Aquario (NS) - Review

By Christian Evans
vgchartz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's difficult to comprehend that Clockwork Aquario is now available to the general public. In the words of lead designer Ryuichi Nishizawa, "It's almost a miracle and unbelievable." Developed in 1992 and put in mothballs shortly thereafter, the arcade game from developer Westone (Wonder Boy) arrives on Switch and PS4 today...

www.vgchartz.com

heypoorplayer.com

Word Forward Review (Switch)

Is it just me, or is there a dearth of good word puzzles on the Switch? Like I get that dungeon crawlers and platformers might be more adrenaline-inducing, but surely my fellow word nerds can agree that games with Boggle or Scrabble vibes need to be brought to the platform? Something that provides just enough of a challenge to be entertaining, but not too deep that I can’t pick it up and play when I have 10 minutes to spare? Won’t someone PLEASE think of the word nerds???
Nintendo World Report

Twelve Minutes (Switch) Review

An intriguing mystery story told through a series of time loops. Point-and-click adventure Twelve Minutes takes place almost entirely within a small apartment, which is central to its charm but also limiting in terms of what the player can interact with. Still, the story that slowly unravels is a fairly compelling one, even if it falters a bit at the finish line. The hook, which will be familiar to those who have seen Groundhog Day or Edge of Tomorrow, is that the protagonist is trapped within a 10-minute-long time loop. With such a premise, repetition is to be expected, but the story generally doesn't last long enough to make repeated loops and mistakes too much of a problem. As with any narrative-focused title, major story beats will not be spoiled below, so read on at your leisure.
vgchartz.com

Death end re;Quest 2 Switch Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Death end re;Quest 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on February 8, 2022 and in Europe on February 11. Nintendo eShop pre-orders will open on January 25 and will be 20 percent off in North America and 10 percent in Europe through launch week.
vgchartz.com

Dr Disrespect Opens 'New AAA Game Studio' Called Midnight Society - News

Streamer Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm announced he has opened up a new AAA game studio called Midnight Society. The studio is led by himself, CEO and co-founder is Sumit Gupta, studio head Robert Bowling and creative director Quinn DelHoyo. Bowling who is known as fourzerotwo to Call of Duty players...
#Handheld
keengamer.com

Tunche Review: Rumble In The Jungle (PC)

Developed by LEAP Game Studios and published by HypeTrain Digital Tunche is a 2D Rogue-Like Beat ‘Em Up inspired by the myths and legends of the developer’s home nation of Peru. Join a colourful cast of characters as they seek out Tunche and save the rainforests. Play alone or with friends as you unlock new powers, upgrades, and a range of cool lore tidbits for you to research and review between battles.
vooks.net

Loop Hero (Switch) Review

Loop Hero is as brutal as it is addictive. I loved it on PC without being very good at it. I was never brave enough to fully throw into the ring all available cards, opting instead for something close to dominance on the loop – at least until the boss, which regularly whacked me back to oblivion to restart from scratch. I now realise that this is a completely valid approach and that part of the beauty of Loop Hero is discovering strategies to either reap loot or go for broke against each chapter’s boss. Multiple times.
vgchartz.com

River City Girls 2 Launches in Summer 2022 for Consoles and PC - News

Developer WayForward announced River City Girls 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in summer 2022. View the teaser trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Higher stakes. Meaner streets. The River City Girls are...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
vgchartz.com

Picross S7 Announced for Switch - News

Jupiter has announced Picross S7 for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan and Hong Kong on December 23, in Europe on December 27, and in North America on January 10, 2022 for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / 1,000 yen / HK$79. View the announcement trailer...
purenintendo.com

Review: Night Lights (Nintendo Switch)

Night Lights is a puzzle platforming game published by Ratalaika Games. This game showcases night in a whole new way as you try to help a tiny robot navigate through 45 different levels. So, let’s see if this game is entertaining enough for all of those levels. The ultimate...
heypoorplayer.com

Death’s Door Review (Switch)

Hello, little crow. Looks like you’re here for a new assignment. Good — these souls don’t reap themselves, after all! Looks like it’s a special assignment for you today: a Giant Soul, perfectly ripe for the reaping! Take care of this one and you might be able to afford a little time off… hehe (don’t we all wish, amirite?). As you well know, you’ll be mortal while reaping, meaning you will age and you can die. So, get cracking, little crow — lest you perish before you can reap that soul!
vgchartz.com

Anti-RPG moon Now Available for PS4 and PC - News

Onion Games announced the "anti-RPG" moon is now available for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. It is discounted by 10 percent to $17.09 until December 22. The game first released for PlayStation in Japan in October 1997. It later released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in October 2019 and in the west in August 2020.
heypoorplayer.com

The Sundew Review (PC)

Everyone has bad days sometimes, and The Sundew inserts the player into a particularly rotten one for Anna Isolde, a cybernetic police officer in 2050s Japan. Waking up next to a snoring on-and-off lover, she finds herself with a cracking headache and a broken bot-taxi terminal rendering her unable to get to her job in a timely fashion, and she has to use lateral thinking to work it out – almost as if she was some sort of point-and-click adventure protagonist…
cgmagonline.com

Solar Ash (PC) Review

It is always deeply refreshing when a game comes around that is not only built by a solid company, but is also an interesting evolution of the genre. I’ve been excited about Solar Ash since I first saw its announcement during one of Sony’s State of Play presentations. All I needed was to see Heart Machine’s logo, and hear that eerie sci-fi music sting and I knew this was going to be something I wanted to play—with Heart Machine’s previous game, Hyper Light Drifter being one of my favourite indie titles of all time.
heypoorplayer.com

Aeterna Noctis Review (PC)

Aeterna Noctis Review: A Hand-Painted Metroidvania Adventure. Platform games have been going strong in recent years, from the award-winning Celeste to The Messenger. Metroidvania releases have led the way, inspiring a new generation of retro-styled gaming. Aeterna Noctis stands proudly among them as the latest offering, bringing a modern take to classic gameplay.
cgmagonline.com

After the Fall (VR) Review

After The Fall finally gives VR players a cooperative zombie shooter that mostly lives up to its genre. It’s short on content due to an arcade-like structure. But the game sends enough on-screen enemies to make trigger fingers happy in every session. It’s hard to not compare After The...
vgchartz.com

OMORI Arrives for Switch in Spring 2022 - News

Publisher Playism and developer OMOCAT announced OMORI will launch for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. Travel back and forth between two strange and vibrant worlds, each one brimming with colorful friends and foes, to uncover a forgotten past. You’ll experience an unconventional story and turn-based battle system, supplemented by warm illustrations from renowned artist OMOCAT, who also produced, wrote, directed and coded much of the game.
heypoorplayer.com

Ghosts and Apples Review (Switch)

Ghosts and Apples Review: An Apple-solutely Unique Game. Halloween may be well and over with, but if I’ve learned anything from Tim Burton, it’s that Halloween can be mashed together with any holiday and enjoyed year round. And so it is with Ghosts and Apples from Rough Cyber Humans. A puzzle-y/arcade-y game, Ghosts and Apples is thoroughly unique and addicting from the start.
