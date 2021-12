Massachusetts was in the midst of a deadly and disruptive COVID surge even before the new Omicron variant hit the state. In just a month, COVID-19 hospitalizations more than doubled, with rates among people ages 20 to 59 far greater than last December. More than 1,000 children in the Commonwealth have lost a primary caregiver to COVID-19. This is a tragic cost borne unequally by children living in poverty and children who are Indigenous, Black, or Hispanic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO