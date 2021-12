This article is the third part in a three-part series. You can find Part 1 here. This All Sounds Pretty Scary. I’ll Probably Just Die, Right?. Solar storms, EMP, hackers, sabotage — yeah, those are frightening things. Going for years without power is even more frightening when you think about it. With a long enough outage, you could lose access to indoor plumbing (water and sewer), medical care, internet, phone, and even having food on the shelves at the local store. Generators powering all of this eventually run out of fuel, and if the trucks can’t get fuel (both refineries and gas stations use electricity), nobody is getting anything from stores until supply chains can adjust or recover.

