Corpus Christi, TX

These Are the Counties in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgTNQ00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 78,583 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,374 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Corpus Christi than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Aransas County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,649 infections in Aransas County, or 10,697 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Aransas County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 271 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Aransas County, below the 369 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Aransas County, TX 10,697 2,649 271 67
2 San Patricio County, TX 10,734 7,197 444 298
3 Nueces County, TX 19,068 68,737 361 1,302

