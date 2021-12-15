These Are the Counties in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 108,406 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,305 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greensboro-High Point is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Guilford County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 71,892 infections in Guilford County, or 13,731 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Guilford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Greensboro metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 177 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Guilford County, below the 195 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).