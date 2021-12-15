ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

These Are the Counties in the Billings, MT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgOD100 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 33,285 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,685 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Billings than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County in Montana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,574 infections in Carbon County, or 14,925 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Carbon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Billings metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 209 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carbon County, below the 289 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Billings metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carbon County, MT 14,925 1,574 209 22
2 Golden Valley County, MT 16,575 120 691 5
3 Yellowstone County, MT 20,018 31,591 292 461

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

