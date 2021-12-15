ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

These Are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgNKI00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 32,795 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,091 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Charleston, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kanawha County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 27,294 infections in Kanawha County, or 14,697 for every 100,000 people.

Though Kanawha County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 299 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Kanawha County, compared to 295 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Kanawha County, WV 14,697 27,294 299 556
2 Clay County, WV 16,403 1,441 273 24
3 Boone County, WV 17,794 4,060 272 62

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in much of the United States. To date, there have been 50,102,100 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 24,392 COVID-19 […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 979,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 49.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Largest State Capital

State capitals are not always the largest cities in a state by population. Often, they are little-known for people who live outside these states. How many people realize that Lansing is the capital of Michigan, for instance? (Shouldn’t the decision have been to locate the capital in Detroit?) Sometimes, though, a state’s capital is also […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Sleep Deprived Cities in America

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

80K+
Followers
48K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy