These Are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 32,795 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,091 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Charleston, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kanawha County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 27,294 infections in Kanawha County, or 14,697 for every 100,000 people.

Though Kanawha County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 299 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Kanawha County, compared to 295 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

