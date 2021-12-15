ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

These Are the Counties in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgMRZ00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 25,978 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,252 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Elizabethtown-Fort Knox than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meade County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,677 infections in Meade County, or 12,981 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Meade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Elizabethtown metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 166 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Meade County, below the 282 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Meade County, KY 12,981 3,677 166 47
2 Larue County, KY 17,886 2,532 374 53
3 Hardin County, KY 18,289 19,769 301 325

