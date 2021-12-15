ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgLYq00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 133,780 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,620 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charleston-North Charleston than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Berkeley County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,800 infections in Berkeley County, or 15,211 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Berkeley County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 170 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Berkeley County, below the 196 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston-North Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Berkeley County, SC 15,211 31,800 170 356
2 Charleston County, SC 17,048 67,289 189 745
3 Dorchester County, SC 22,313 34,691 251 390

