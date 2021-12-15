ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgIuf00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 44,176 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,832 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Duluth, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,845 infections in St. Louis County, or 15,416 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Louis County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Duluth metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 214 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis County, compared to 206 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Louis County, MN 15,416 30,845 214 428
2 Carlton County, MN 16,069 5,711 219 78
3 Douglas County, WI 17,557 7,620 161 70

