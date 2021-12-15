ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

These Are the Counties in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgFGU00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 28,917 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,009 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Abilene than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Callahan County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,926 infections in Callahan County, or 13,987 for every 100,000 people.

Though Callahan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Abilene metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 414 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Callahan County, compared to 428 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Callahan County, TX 13,987 1,926 414 57
2 Jones County, TX 16,470 3,276 387 77
3 Taylor County, TX 17,393 23,715 436 594

