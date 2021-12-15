ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgENl00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 45,585 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,951 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in College Station-Bryan than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Robertson County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,984 infections in Robertson County, or 17,667 for every 100,000 people.

Though Robertson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the College Station metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 403 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Robertson County, above the 195 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire College Station-Bryan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Robertson County, TX 17,667 2,984 403 68
2 Brazos County, TX 17,918 39,274 167 366
3 Burleson County, TX 18,625 3,327 336 60

