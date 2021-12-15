ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCgCcJ00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 67,975 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,372 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hancock County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,864 infections in Hancock County, or 16,856 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hancock County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Gulfport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 283 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, compared to 277 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hancock County, MS 16,856 7,864 283 132
2 Harrison County, MS 17,340 35,135 276 560
3 Jackson County, MS 17,587 24,976 276 392

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
Gulfport, MS
Health
Gulfport, MS
Coronavirus
Gulfport, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 979,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 49.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in much of the United States. To date, there have been 50,102,100 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 24,392 COVID-19 […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

80K+
Followers
48K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy