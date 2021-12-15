These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 67,975 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,372 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hancock County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,864 infections in Hancock County, or 16,856 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hancock County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Gulfport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 283 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, compared to 277 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).