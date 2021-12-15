ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

These Are the Counties in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCg93N00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 47,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,675 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Clarksville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Christian County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,863 infections in Christian County, or 15,033 for every 100,000 people.

Though Christian County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Clarksville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 221 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Christian County, above the 197 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Christian County, KY 15,033 10,863 221 160
2 Trigg County, KY 16,606 2,382 195 28
3 Montgomery County, TN 17,284 33,944 188 369

