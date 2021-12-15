These Are the Counties in the Dayton, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 124,645 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,529 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dayton, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Greene County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,825 infections in Greene County, or 14,972 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Greene County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dayton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 226 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Greene County, below the 267 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dayton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).