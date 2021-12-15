These Are the Counties in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 25,726 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,386 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Dothan than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Houston County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,833 infections in Houston County, or 17,089 for every 100,000 people.

Though Houston County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dothan metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 408 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Houston County, compared to 425 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

