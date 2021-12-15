These Are the Counties in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 42,373 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,792 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cedar Rapids, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Linn County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,855 infections in Linn County, or 15,242 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Linn County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cedar Rapids metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 194 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Linn County, below the 206 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

