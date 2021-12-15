ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

These Are the Counties in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCg06q00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 16,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,780 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Cape Girardeau than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Alexander County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 828 infections in Alexander County, or 12,676 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Alexander County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cape Girardeau metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 199 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Alexander County, below the 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Alexander County, IL 12,676 828 199 13
2 Bollinger County, MO 15,862 1,948 252 31
3 Cape Girardeau County, MO 17,267 13,524 257 201

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Government
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Health
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
Cape Girardeau, MO
Health
Cape Girardeau, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Mo Il Metro Area#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 979,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 49.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Largest State Capital

State capitals are not always the largest cities in a state by population. Often, they are little-known for people who live outside these states. How many people realize that Lansing is the capital of Michigan, for instance? (Shouldn’t the decision have been to locate the capital in Detroit?) Sometimes, though, a state’s capital is also […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

80K+
Followers
48K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy