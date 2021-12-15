These Are the Counties in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 16,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,780 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Cape Girardeau than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Alexander County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 828 infections in Alexander County, or 12,676 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Alexander County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cape Girardeau metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 199 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Alexander County, below the 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

