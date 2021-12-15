ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCfzOL00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 80,882 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,740 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Fort Wayne than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wells County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,993 infections in Wells County, or 17,866 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wells County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Fort Wayne metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 383 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wells County, above the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Wayne metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wells County, IN 17,866 4,993 383 107
2 Allen County, IN 18,676 69,106 243 900
3 Whitley County, IN 20,158 6,783 181 61

