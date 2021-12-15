ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

These Are the Counties in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCfvrR00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 18,634 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,546 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Burlington-South Burlington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grand Isle County in Vermont has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 456 infections in Grand Isle County, or 6,547 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Grand Isle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Burlington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 29 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Grand Isle County, below the 86 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Burlington-South Burlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Vermont where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Grand Isle County, VT 6,547 456 29 2
2 Chittenden County, VT 8,476 13,736 81 132
3 Franklin County, VT 9,061 4,442 108 53

