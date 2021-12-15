ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNCfuyi00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 66,262 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,857 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Green Bay than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kewaunee County in Wisconsin has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,216 infections in Kewaunee County, or 20,707 for every 100,000 people.

Though Kewaunee County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Green Bay metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 241 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Kewaunee County, above the 148 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Green Bay metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Kewaunee County, WI 20,707 4,216 241 49
2 Brown County, WI 20,722 53,832 132 344
3 Oconto County, WI 21,871 8,214 208 78

