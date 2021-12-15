Girls Prep Roundup: Princeton tops Oak Hill; Mercer Christian, Greenbrier West and Independence Middle pick up wins

File Photo by Greg Barnett

Princeton 70, Oak Hill 49

OAK HILL – Princeton pulled away from Oak Hill in the fourth quarter Tuesday for a 70-49 win.

Maddie Stull had 18 points and Sadie Boggess scored 16 to lead the Tigers. Lauren Parrish added 11, while Kalyn Davis scored nine and Reagan Southers had eight for Princeton.

Samiah Lynch led the Red Devils with 17 points and Taysia Gray scored 12.

Princeton (5-1) hosts Summers County Thursday. Oak Hill travels to Logan Monday.

P: 12 20 16 22 – 70

OH: 14 12 13 10 – 49

Princeton 70

Kylie Connor 5, Maddie Stull 18, Autumn Bane 3, Reagan Southers 8, Lauren Parrish 11, Kalyn Davis 9, Sadie Boggess 16. Totals: 26 16-26 70

Oak Hill 49

Allison Smith 3, Hannah White 2, Eden Gilkey 6, Kalila Hames 4, Samiah Lynch 17, Taysia Gray 12, Caralyn Smith 5. Totals: 16 13-21 49.

Mercer Christian 69, Victory Baptist 35

Mercer Christian moved to 6-0 on the year with a 69-35 road win over Victory Baptist Tuesday.

Kayley Trump led all scorers for Mercer Christian with 23 points, while Bailee Martin scored 21 and Karis Trump added 16.

Evie Dillon led Victory Baptist with 14 and Emma Bush had 10.

Mercer Christian plays Morgantown Christian Academy Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

MC: 28 10 22 9 – 69

VB: 5 11 6 13 – 35

Mercer Christian 69

Karis Trump 16, Ella Potts 1, Kirsten Trump 8, Bailee Martin 21, Kayley Trump 23. Totasl: 24 9-11 69.

Victory Baptist

Emma Brush 10, Lauren Grose 6, Evie Dillon 14, Landri Flohr 3, Casey Richmond 2. Totals: 15 4-6 35.

Greenbrier West 63, Meadow Bridge 21

CHARMCO – Greenbrier West placed three players in double figures and cruised past its border rival Meadow Bridge 63-21 Tuesday.

Maddie Fields led the way for the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Ava Barclay scored 14 and Raelyn Palmer added 11.

Kierston Rozell and Sierra Simmons led the Wildcats with six points apiece.

Greenbrier West travels to Liberty-Harrison Saturday. Meadow Bridge hosts Mount View Thursday.

MB: 4 6 6 5 – 21

GW: 16 21 16 10 – 63

Meadow Bridge 21

Charity Reichard 2, Sierra Simmons 6, Alexis Cooper 2, Keirston Rozell 6, Emma Hatcher 3, Kaitlyn Cooper 2. Totals: 9 1-2 21.

Greenbrier West 63

Raelyn Palmer 11, Ava Barclay 14, Brooke Nutter 4, Megan Poticher 8, Maddie Fields 18, Hanna Sweet 2, Braelyn Sanford 2, Haylee Ward 2, Abigail Thomas 2. Totals: 28 1-4 63.

Middle School Girls BasketbalL

Independence Middle at Pineville Middle

Independence 39, Pineville 34

Independence

Lacey Goodson 18, Kamryn Wooten 7, Harmony Mills 6, Makenzie Cadle 6, Zoey Bragg 2

Pineville

Carli Raye 18, Danelle Settle 5, Carlee Rollins 4, Emma Simpson 3 , Makinlei Hatfield 2, Carlee Lane 2