Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 2.9 million passengers in November 2021. This represents an increase of 341.5 percent year-on-year, albeit compared to a very weak November 2020. FRA’s continued traffic recovery was driven by sustained demand for European holiday travel and a rise in intercontinental traffic, including North America. The reopening of the U.S. to international air travel in early November also had a positive impact on passenger figures. For the current month of December 2021, traffic growth is expected to slow down again, as a result of the resurgence in coronavirus infection rates and related travel restrictions.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO