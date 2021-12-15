EXPLAINER: What's going on with Maxwell's sex abuse trial?

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury began deliberations Monday, tasked with considering whether Ghislaine Maxwell is a dangerous predator who recruited teens to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein — as prosecutors put it — or the “innocent woman” a defense attorney described. Support...
The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
Closing arguments in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began on Monday as the government released a trove of new exhibits, including 118 pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs from 1991 to 2006. In a powerful closing for the defence, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls. “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.Ms Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges,...
