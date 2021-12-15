ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP balances enjoying bowl game experience, preparing for Fresno State

By Andy Morgan
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qekpz_0dNCem7v00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the UTEP football team departs for the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, more and more will be on their plates, both on the field and off, relatively and figuratively speaking.

The Miners (7-5) will hop on a bus for the Duke City at 7:30 a.m. MT on Wednesday morning. They will practice in the afternoon before the festivities that typically come with a bowl game begin, including team dinners, a pep rally, visits to local schools and hospitals, media obligations and fan fare.

While it’s pretty standard procedure for college football teams across the country this time of the year, it’s not something UTEP is used to. The Miners are playing in their first bowl game since 2014, and they haven’t won a bowl game since 1967. It will require a balancing act of enjoying the bowl game experience — something this team fully deserves — while also preparing for Saturday’s football game against a very good Fresno State (9-3) team.

“The practices bring them to home base,” said UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel. “The practices are where they get grounded, the meetings are where they get grounded and we’ll have a good, physical practice there tomorrow.”

For the seniors, it will be their first and only trip to a bowl game. In the eyes of fullback Forest McKee, the two — enjoying bowl festivities and winning a football game — go hand-in-hand.

“I think the best way to describe it is that this football stuff is supposed to be fun,” said McKee. “It’s a childhood game. We are still a bunch of kids playing football, so I don’t think there is a balance. Everything we do out there is going to be new territory for all of us. I think all of it will be fun, and we’re going to soak up and relish this moment.”

The Miners deserve to do just that… enjoy the moment. Some of these seniors, who participated in their last football practice in El Paso on Tuesday morning, were around for that 0-12 season in 2017. The majority of them were here for back-to-back 1-11 seasons when Dimel first took over the program. Four years later, UTEP is set to take the national stage with a chance to prove a lot of the doubters wrong .

“This bowl game has just been really special,” said Dimel. “It has helped us become a tight group. I was at practice today, thinking about how much we are going to miss this group of seniors. It has been a great ride with them, and they’ve done so many things to help get this program to where it is right now. I’m just really, really proud of them.”

UTEP is currently an 11.5-point underdog with kickoff set for 12:15 p.m. on Saturday at University Stadium. The game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP, Dimel talking contract extension following bowl game appearance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following UTEP’s 31-24 loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl, it’s only natural to look ahead and what’s next for the Miners. Their head coach, Dana Dimel, could be looking at a contract extension in the near future. It was UTEP’s first bowl appearance since 2014, and despite […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Kalu named C-USA Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for Miners

DALLAS, Texas– UTEP forward Kevin Kalu has been named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. He is the first Miner to claim the honor since Jordan Lathon did most recently during the 2018-19 season (Feb. 25). The Baltimore, Md., product came alive with career highs in points (eight) and assists […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
KTSM

Aggies overcome slow start to beat UTPB, 84-59

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Marchelus Avery poured in a career-high 22 points, Teddy Allen added 20 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double, as New Mexico State put the finishing touches on their non-conference schedule with a 84-59 win over UT Permian Basin at the Pan American Center on Monday night. The Aggies […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP falls short to Fresno State, 31-24, in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.  (AP) — Jordan Mims ran for 165 yards and two touchdown and caught five passes for 71 yards and another score to help Fresno State beat UTEP 31-24 on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl. UTEP has lost the New Mexico Bowl in all three of its appearances and has a seven-game bowl losing streak […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP set for New Mexico Bowl showdown against Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) — UTEP (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) will play in their first bowl game since 2014 on Saturday when they take on Fresno State (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) in the 16th annual New Mexico Bowl on in Albuquerque. The Miners are looking to end one of the nation’s longest bowl win droughts, standing at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Fresno State#College Football#New Mexico Bowl#American Football
KTSM

El Paso Locomotive FC takes 2021 Copa Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Club officials announced Monday that El Paso Locomotive FC was awarded the 2021 Copa Tejas Shield, receiving the fan-sponsored trophy earlier this month. El Paso Locomotive is the first Texas team to win the title, beating out three other clubs in the USL Championship, three clubs in Major League Soccer, […]
MLS
KTSM

Allen carries New Mexico State past Northern New Mexico 93-60

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 19 points and flirted with a triple double (8 assists, 7 rebounds), as New Mexico State rolled past Northern New Mexico 93-60 on Saturday. Marchelus Avery added 17 points for the Aggies, while Yuat Alok chipped in 16. Avery also had eight rebounds. Virshon Cotton had 11 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

Miners set to host McNeese State in holiday matchup at ‘The Don’

EL PASO, Texas — The UTEP men’s basketball team (5-4) will look to build on its impressive road win at New Mexico when it plays host to McNeese (3-7) in its “Holiday Hoops” game at 7 p.m. MT Thursday (Dec. 16). Santa Claus will be in attendance, and holiday music will be played throughout the […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

11th annual 915 Showcase Combine held at SAC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the 11th year in a row, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase held its senior combine on Friday. Over 190 athletes from the El Paso are came to the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex to participate in an NFL Combine-type event. 31 different colleges and universities were there to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

No. 23 Americas continues winning ways to open District 1-6A play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 23rd-ranked Americas boys opened up District 1-6A play on Friday night with an easy 53-24 win over Coronado. Christian Nevarez tallied 17 points for the Trail Blazers to lead all scorers. Jordan Hernandez added 11 points for Americas, which is now 20-1 on the year. Elsewhere in District 1-6A […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP rallies from 12-point deficit for 82-72 win over McNeese

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It took awhile, but UTEP finally came alive in time to beat McNeese, 82-72, on Thursday night at the Don Haskins Center. Trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half and 38-34 at halftime, the Miners outscored the Cowboys by 14 points in the second half, ratcheting […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP signs eight on Day 1 of early signing period, seven JUCO transfers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP head coach Dana Dimel was pulling double duty on Wednesday. The Miners departed for Albuquerque in the morning, the site of this year’s New Mexico Bowl game against Fresno State. All the while, Dimel was working the phone lines on the first day of college football’s early signing period. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Report: UTEP football to play at Tennessee in 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will be heading back to Rocky Top in 2024 to play Tennessee, according to a report. A Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to the Knoxville News Sentinel on Thursday that the Miners will come to Knoxville to play the Volunteers in 2024. It’s the second time since 2018 that UTEP will […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KTSM

NMSU football inks 14 on first day of early signing period

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State head football coach Jerry Kill has only been on the job a couple weeks, but he made quick work collecting 14 National Letters of Intent on day one of the early signing period. Of the 14 signees, NMSU welcomes eight offensive players and six on defense. Five of […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP women storm back to beat NMSU in overtime, 82-78

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Katia Gallegos poured in a career-high 26 points (career-best 16-of-20 on free throws made and attempted), and the UTEP women’s basketball team (7-1) gutted out an 82-78 thrilling overtime win at I-10 rival NM State (3-5) to complete the season sweep of the Aggies Wednesday evening. The Miners were without the services […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
915
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy