HS BASKETBALL: Results from Tuesday night

It was the final weekend of wrestling tournaments before the holiday break, and here’s a look at how our area teams did. In Waterloo: West Delaware, Independence, and Western Dubuque all competed at this year’s Battle of Waterloo at Young Arena. It was a loaded field of 32 teams once again this year after cancelling the tournament a year ago due to Covid 19. West Delaware made it to the championship pool on Saturday after going 3-0 in their bracket on Friday as defeated Waterloo West, West Des Moines Valley, and Linn Mar. In the championship pool the Hawks went 1-2 as they lost their first dual to top ranked in class 1A Don Bosco 30-29, then fell to top ranked in class 3A Waverly-Shell Rock 37-33, before defeating Indianola 38-26. Waverly-Shell Rock won the championship pool as they went 3-0 on the day. Independence competed in the 2nd place pool on Saturday after going 2-1 in their bracket on Friday as they opened with a first-round bye, then defeated Clarion-Goldfield in the semifinals, before dropping their final dual against Indianola. Like the Hawks the Mustangs went 1-2 as they lost their opening round dual to Linn Mar 39-36, then defeated Osage 43-30, and lost their final dual of the day to Ankeny 36-32. Western Dubuque rebounded nicely on Saturday as they went 1-2 in their bracket on Friday, to a perfect 3-0 in the 7th place bracket. The Bobcats’ three wins came against Iowa City High 52-29, Denver 63-15, and Bishop Heelan Catholic 57-24. For complete results click HERE.

