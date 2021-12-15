ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

What are your financial resolutions for 2022?

By Matthew Johnson
ncadvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you made your New Year’s resolutions? This year, in addition to setting goals for your health and self-improvement, why not make some financial resolutions, too?. First, resolve to be prepared for the unexpected. One way of...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncadvertiser.com

Everyday Cheapskate: Secrets of successful budgeting

Years ago, I was a guest on "The Maury Povich Show," something I've never been that proud of. Back then, the show was kind of raunchy, and I just now realized that, some 20 years later, Maury is still at it. I remember a few things about the show, like...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Millennial Money: Now is the time to build your credit

Sooner than you may realize, your credit score will start to matter.A solid credit score can be the difference between qualifying for an apartment or a low-interest car loan or missing out. So to have credit ready when you need it, the time to start building a good and lengthy credit history is now.There’s more than one way to build credit, and it could be as simple as reporting your ongoing bill payments to the major credit bureaus. But keep in mind: Building credit takes diligence, particularly since missing payments can hurt your score for years to come. WHAT IS...
CREDITS & LOANS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

2022 Update for Social Security

Social Security Benefits and Rules change every year - and here's an update for 2022. There's a 5.9% cost of living raise, but A.M.A.C. Social Security expert Russell Gloor says it still won't cover the rise in your bills next year. Also, the cost of Medicare Part B is going up almost 30 dollars
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Emergency Fund#Retirement Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Sioux City Journal

Don't Carry These 3 401(k) Mistakes Over Into 2022

On its surface, a 401(k) is a pretty simple idea: You set aside a portion of your paycheck, that money gets invested, and eventually, you sell those investments and live off of the profits. However, as anyone who's ever owned a 401(k) knows, things aren't always that easy in practice.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Roth IRA Contribution Limits for 2022

All-in-all, Roth IRAs offer a great way to save for retirement for certain people. But retirement savers won’t be able to contribute more to these accounts in 2022 than they did in 2021. There is one bit of good news – the IRS has increased the income limits for...
INCOME TAX
hackernoon.com

Protect Your Wealth: 10 Financial Predictions for 2022

Every year, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of ten predictions (that often aren't very obvious or popular) in the following year. I certainly don’t have a crystal ball, but as a lifelong investor, I believe some things have higher chances of happening than others. How did I do with my 2021 predictions? I made 10 predictions for 2021, and even though there is still some time left in the year, it’s safe to say that I correctly called nine out of ten. Given the high hit rate in 2021, I expect the new projections to have a solid chance of happening. So without further ado, here are some for 2022. S&P will breach 5,000 In February, I wrote an article titled, “You can make money in stocks with your eyes closed.” S&P Index was 3,800 at that time; it’s now over 23% higher. Why did I have such conviction? I simply realized the S&P 500 returns had become a definition of inflation, and people store their wealth in the index. Investors discovered that the Fed fully controls the stock market, not allowing any meaningful corrections to occur. As a result, the equities will go up as long as the central bankers print money. In other words, if the money supply increases 20% a year, so does the index. Under those circumstances, expecting a 10% gain from the current levels is rather conservative.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

How Should Your 401(k) Investments Change When You Retire?

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, retirement expert Robert Brokamp discusses some investment options to consider when nearing retirement. Robert Brokamp: Mike says, "I built my 401(k) with job earnings. When I retire, expect to have no additional money to put...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

How to find out what financial wellness services are offered by your employer

Financial wellness services are in demand, and employees are looking to their employers for assistance. According to Alegeus, a consumer-directed healthcare company, 69% of workers say their employer doesn't offer any financial well-being support or benefits. Additionally, 57% said they would like these benefits in the future, and 62% said it's an employers' responsibility to provide them.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

How to Turn Your Retirement Account Into a 'Personal Pension Plus'

Retirement is a source of significant anxiety for Americans. It’s reported 40% of us fear retirement more than death. Outside of government jobs, pensions have nearly all disappeared. Important changes aimed at addressing some systemic issues are coming, but experts like Wade Pfau believe new Social Security legislation may not be enough. Combined with the potential of a recession (as the bull market keeps running), economic pressures posed by COVID-19, and 10,000 Baby Boomers retiring every day, this is hardly surprising.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy