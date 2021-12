There were Saturdays Duke Johnson saw football as his future, and Sundays he saw it as a business, but all these games later he saw it as something he never expected to again. It was something we’d all like to see for ourselves again, just once, even if we know we can’t. He saw it as a college kid again. “It was just like my college days,” he said late Sunday afternoon, a smile creasing his ...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO