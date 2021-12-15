ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Celebrating 16 years in Maintenance

By gibbsak1
myfitnesspal.com
 6 days ago

I'm a record keeper at heart and was so pleased to discover some figures I's stashed away on my PC that go back to many years...many diets and hard work certainly do pay off. Time Taken to lose: 2 years (2003-2005) Successes/struggles for 2021-...

community.myfitnesspal.com

healthcanal.com

How I Lose Weight in 14 Days with Boiled Egg Diet

Just about everyone has wanted to lose weight at some point in their life. Experts estimate that on any given day, 65% of Americans[1] are concerned with their weight — either trying to lose some or maintain their losses. With all of the different diet options to be found on...
myfitnesspal.com

Major motivation loss

Hey everyone. Just got congratulated for being with fitnesspal for 6 years. In that 6 years I have never reached or stuck at my goal. It’s not the app. I’ve used Noom. Trust me. It’s not the app!!!. I get bouts of energy and motivation. Obviously doesn’t...
myfitnesspal.com

2500 calories!!!??,

Hi! I'm 5'5 and currently 366. My highest was 398. Slowly but surely trying to change my life. But my fitness pal is giving me 2500 calories to eat everyday. And I wanted to know if it would be better if I only ate 1800. I have been doing 20 minutes A-day of my Mini trampoline for exercise this week and plan on sticking to it because I like it so much ! Any advice on how much I should really eat to lose weight? At 1800 I feel totally fine! And I don't account for my exercise. Thanks in advance!
myfitnesspal.com

Hello everyone! My user name is EverydayEveryday

EverydayEveryday here just joined. My user name is the mantra that I use every day while I am walking. I am 62 and started walking every day on May 3, 2021 and have not missed a day and kept track of steps and miles and time and have walked 605 miles since starting. I try to walk a minimum of 2 miles each day but cannot believe how often that is exceeded. I also cannot believe how motivating it is and how eating different and picking up weights and stretching and yoga just begs me to continue. I feel so much better and I am a lot happier in my life. I joined here to continue on towards my goal which is 15 more pounds with no dieting. I have changed my eating though to clean, whole foods and trying to understand macro nutrients and the health benefits of certain foods. I joined "Fierce Women Sculpting Powerful Bodies and Champion Mindsets" group on Facebook and have learned so much and participated in their free short challenges. I am looking forward to being a part of this community and hopefully learn to do things to slow the aging process and accelerate the health of my older body. Cheers everyone!
myfitnesspal.com

New here hello peoples

37 yrs old and aging. Just 5 years ago I was big in to health and fitness have been most my life. Lost sight of that when I injured my spine working. Currently 210 lbs @ 25%bf. Got real fluffy compared to the 185 lbs 8-10% bf I used to...
myfitnesspal.com

What workout is best for weight loss….

There’s lots of evidence to support both - but, as someone who really needs to lose weight I am hoping to find out what worked for you…. None of the above.... fork put downs and table push-aways are the best exercises for weight loss. MaggieGirl135 Posts: 457 Member. @ccrdragon...
myfitnesspal.com

Is it the training or my eating?

Over the last year, I put on a good chunk of mass, reaching 185lbs at my heaviest; I went up 20 pounds between the start of 2020 and early 2021. I cut this summer, dropping down to the 175lbs range, however now that it's winter I was looking to go back up in weight.
myfitnesspal.com

Hi everyone

I am Maria and decided to live a healthy lifestyle by focusing on what I eat, introducing supplements and exercise (dance) in my lifestyle, also, a 100% natural cleanse. Happy to be part of this community . callsitlikeiseeit Posts: 8,414 Member. what kind of supplements do you think you need...
myfitnesspal.com

Searching exercises

I am not able to find any exercises or strength training doing a search that I can add. If I go and search on the database I find some but cannot add? Can someone please give me step by step instructions to add 15 minutes of stretching?. You have to...
myfitnesspal.com

Physical therapy

I got into a car accident and now. Have to do physical therapy, I need motivation any myfitnesspal buddies willing to help me. I'm in the final phases of PT/Rehab following ACL Surgery.....striving to get back to my "New Normal"/"New 100%" - count me in if you like. cmriverside Posts:...
myfitnesspal.com

Saving me from me

I am here to try to save myself from myself. I am addicted to food. I have eaten my way to 146 kilos. I suffer from autoimmune diseases. My body is literally attacking itself. My joints, my ligaments and tendons, my bones, my skin, my hair, my organs. I want...
myfitnesspal.com

Full-on Reboot

Hi All- I'm here to make sure I track everything and keep myself on point. I wasn't making a difference in my life/lifestyles on my own so I basically just threw a bunch of savings at going to a fitness retreat where I worked my butt off and learned a lot about eating.
myfitnesspal.com

Exercise, diet and limited diet

I should start by confessing I have some pretty disordered thinking and body image right now. Since Christmas last year I'd lost 50lbs 🥳🥳🥳 I was thrilled! All through low carb. But I still had 20lbs to go!. Unfortunately in the last three months, I've been gaining...
myfitnesspal.com

New Member

BE ACTIVE - get off your butt and MOVE. Find SOMETHING you enjoy. If your activity is limited, find ways to move that you are ABLE to do. Deprivation is the key to Binging and falling off the wagon. Learn how to fit your favorite things in regularly. There are no 'bad foods' Just 'bad quantities'.
myfitnesspal.com

Joining a New Community

My fitness journey began when I was 62. Prior to that, I grew up as a non-athlete, sporadically becoming involved in some athletic goals, but those were more like "speed bumps" along the way of my becoming an academic. I lived overseas for some time, and while I was there, I gained weight and become what is called, "morbidly obese," well over 250 lbs, probably even around 260 lbs, wearing 3XL clothing on a regular basis for about 10 years. Then, in 2017, I suffered a "cardiac event" and survived it. In ER, the physician took my wrist, looked me intently in the eyes and said, "The Universe has just given you a gift (a second chance at life). What are you going to do with it?" That was my wake-up call, and in the years that followed, with three very special people, we worked together to get my weight down to 170. I participated in a Body Transformation Challenge, and received a gold and silver medal, lowering my weight to 160 and my bodyfat percentage to 14%.
myfitnesspal.com

Binge Eating Didorder

Does anyone else suffer from Binge Eating Disorder? I've come to realize, and my Dr agrees, that I have a Binge Eating Disorder. I'm eating to cope with stress or sadness or just to have something to do. We've started treating my ADHD and that has helped and were going to revisit the discussion in 3 months.
myfitnesspal.com

2022 Winter 5% Challenge

Come and join a team that's active right now for support of which as of Jan 8th will be in FULL SWING!! This way you can have success during the holiday season, and more so at the start of the new year!!. Join this supportive team and let's have fun...
myfitnesspal.com

What's Your Holiday Eating Strategy?

Here, there will be some parties, restaurant meals and cocktails, along with some general indulgence and holiday baking. I don't much worry about it and treat it like vacation food- enjoyed, but not adopted as a way to normally eat. On the days without a celebratory occasion, I pre-plan, cut back on calories, up the protein and eat fewer carbs - sipping mugs of hot spiced tomato juice instead of hot cocoa.
myfitnesspal.com

Hello LETS DO THIS

Hello im excited to get back on track and start tracking what goes in my body. I am on a mission to loos weight the healthy way. Does anyone here do any type of long term fasting 🤔? Im trying to figure out what exercises is good when I'm doing my 3 day fast.
myfitnesspal.com

Struggling with weight loss

I used to weigh 115kg and have lost ~35kg of weight. I did this through a calorie defecit, strength training and walking loads. Recently, I have been struggling so much with my weight loss. I’ve lost so much weight but I still have a fatty appearance. I still feel fat and it sucks.
