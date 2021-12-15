ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Congress narrowly votes to raise debt limit

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS lawmakers have voted to raise the national debt limit, just days before a potential US credit default. The measure, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law in the coming days, raises the US borrowing limit by $2.5tr (£1.9tr). Treasury officials had warned that the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Ohio Capital Journal

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#National Debt#Treasury#Democratic#House#Trump#American
wfxb.com

Lawmakers Vote to Raise Debt Limit by $2.5 Trillion and Extend Into 2023

Congress voted to increase the debt limit yesterday ahead of today’s deadline. Lawmakers passed legislation to increase the limit by $2.5 trillion and extend it into 2023 with a tally of 50 to 49 in the Senate. The House also voted 221-209 early this morning to approve the bill which is awaiting signature by President Biden. GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger was the only member to break ranks and vote with Democrats. Previously, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the limit could be reached by today leaving Congress little time to solve the issue which could have led to the first-ever default and an economic disaster but leaders on both sides of the aisle were clear that it had to be prevented.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate approved legislation Tuesday to lift the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year’s midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote. The 50-49 party line vote came just one day shy of a deadline set by Treasury […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
East Bay Times

Senate approves raising the debt limit

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved raising the federal government’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion, to about $31.4 trillion, and sent it to the House of Representatives to pass and avert an unprecedented default. The 50-49 party-line vote follows a months-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksl.com

US Senate readies vote on debt-limit hike, averting default risk

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on Tuesday to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit and forward the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage, to avoid an unprecedented default. Both Democratic and Republican aides said the Senate was expected to vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy