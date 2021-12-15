ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanofi and GSK announce positive preliminary booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuation of Phase 3 trial per independent Monitoring Board recommendation

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanofi and GSK announce positive preliminary booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuation of Phase 3 trial per independent Monitoring Board recommendation. Positive booster data show...

www.streetinsider.com

The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread widely in the UK, with Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of infections hitting these shores if the public do not observe social restrictions and get their vaccine booster jabs as a matter of urgency.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further measures could be imposed in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Bharat Biotech seeks trial for intranasal COVID-19 vaccine booster

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday it has submitted an application to the country's drug regulator to conduct a late-stage trial for a booster dose of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. Indian COVID-19 vaccine makers are lobbying the government to authorise boosters as supplies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

The European Commission on Monday authorised a vaccine from US company Novavax as its fifth official jab for use across the European Union, hours after the EU medicines watchdog gave approval. - 'Promising results' - Earlier Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light for the jab to be given conditional marketing authorisation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biopharmadive.com

Sanofi, GSK say COVID vaccine works as booster, but delay key study results

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine spurs higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies when used as a booster after other shots, but delayed highly anticipated results from a large study meant to show whether their vaccine can prevent disease. A booster dose administered between four and 10...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

GSK-Sanofi Covid jab shows 'strong' immune response

A Covid-19 vaccine booster being developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi has been shown to be effective across all age groups tested, according to data released by the UK drugs firm on Wednesday. Rather than develop its own vaccine, GSK has instead focused on launching an adjuvant to boost the efficacy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Second Positive Interim Analysis and Continuation of Dosing of Peginterferon Lambda in Phase 3 TOGETHER Study of Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 TOGETHER study has conducted a second interim futility analysis and recommended continuation of the study. This analysis was based on a sample size of 1,003 patients, randomized to active or placebo. The primary endpoint compares number of extended emergency setting visits, hospitalizations, and/or deaths in treated patients versus placebo. TOGETHER is expected to enroll up to 1,600 patients at high risk for developing complications from progression of COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

GeoVax initiates Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 vaccine booster

GeoVax Labs (GOVX -0.6%) announces the initiation of vaccine dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of COH04S1, a multi-antigenic SARS-CoV-2 investigational vaccine, designed to target both the spike and nucleocapsid proteins, to evaluate its use as a universal booster to current FDA-approved vaccines. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

Sanofi, GSK say Covid-19 vaccine booster candidate gives good immune response

PARIS (Dec 15): Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said on Wednesday (Dec 15) a single booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate provided strong immune responses, preliminary data from clinical trials showed, a boost for the drugmakers after lagging the vaccine race. The French and British partners said they expect more...
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

Geovax Labs (GOVX) Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced the initiation of vaccine dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of COH04S1, a multi-antigenic SARS-CoV-2 investigational vaccine, designed to target both the spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins, to evaluate its use as a universal booster to current FDA-approved vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Medicago, GSK Announce Positive Results for Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Primary and secondary endpoints for which data are available were met in a trial dominated by variants. Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) announced positive efficacy and safety results for Medicago’s plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate that uses GSK’s booster. Vaccine efficacy was demonstrated in an environment dominated by SARS-CoV-2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sanantoniopost.com

No recommendations for COVID-19 booster dose by SEC: Sources

By Shalini BharadwajNew Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has said COVID-19 that booster doses cannot be recommended without clinical trials. The SEC was reviewing the application of the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the booster dose in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

J&J Announces Preliminary Results of COVID-19 Booster Shot

Administered 6 months after the 2-dose regimen of BNT162b2, boosting with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows a substantial increase in antibody and T-cell responses. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, showing that a booster shot of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered 6 months after a 2-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses.
INDUSTRY

