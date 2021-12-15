ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polyphor and EnBiotix Announce Dosing of First Patient in a First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Inhaled Murepavadin

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Polyphor AG (SIX:POLN) and EnBiotix Inc. today announced that the first subjects have been dosed in the first-in-human Phase I trial of a novel-class antibiotic murepavadin, delivered via the...

