Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces New, Favorable Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQBRLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the...

StreetInsider.com

Cytosorbents (CTSO) Reports Publication of US CTC Multicenter Registry Results Using CytoSorb in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announces the publication of results from the Company's U.S. CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) retrospective registry in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Medicine.
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces New, Favorable Safety Report for ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) this week provided a new safety update on ZYESAMI® (aviptadil), which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). In its third scheduled analysis, the study’s Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns after reviewing a total of 348 patients and recommended continued enrollment.
pharmacytimes.com

Safety Report on Zyesami to Treat Critical COVID-19 Is Favorable

NRx Pharmaceuticals announces that no new concerns were identified by an independent data safety monitoring board, which recommends continued enrollment. NRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company, has announced a favorable safety update on aviptadil (Zyesami), which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b Critical Care phase 3 study, sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Agreed with Hungarian Health Officials on a Pathway for Aviptadil

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTC PINK:RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) ("NRx"), has announced it has agreed with Hungarian Health Officials on a regulatory path for emergency use of aviptadil in the Central European region, beginning with a compassionate care program, expected to begin by the end of 2021. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
siouxlandproud.com

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines may grant better protection, new study reports

(KCAU) — A major British study reported mixing COVID-19 vaccines could give a person better protection against the virus. A University of Oxford study showed those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine followed by getting a second shot of Moderna nine weeks later saw a higher boost in immunity compared to getting the same vaccine twice.
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
thewoodyshow.com

Pfizer To Test A Third Dose Of Its COVID Vaccine On Infants, Young Children

Pfizer announced that it will begin testing a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in infants and young children. The pharmaceutical company said the children between the ages of two and five did not produce a strong immune response when given two doses of its mRNA vaccine. However, children under the age of two had a similar immune response to those between 16 and 25 years old.
mlo-online.com

Pfizer reports new study results about oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19

Pfizer has released final results from a Phase 2/3 trial of PAXLOVID, showing that the COVID-19 oral antiviral medication significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89%, compared to placebo, in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset. These...
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 17 Filed by: Patel Gautam

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
