Zambia: Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s modest upbringing should help break stereotypes and the entrenched cycle of female exclusion
It has been just over 100 days since Mutale Nalumango (pictured centre) became Zambia’s Vice President following the election of President Hakainde Hichilema in August. Although a veteran in Zambian politics, she remains less known beyond the country’s borders. From Lusaka, Journalist and author Reginald Ntomba, tells us more about Zambia’s...nawmagazine.com
Comments / 0