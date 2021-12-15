ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ crowns Season 21 winners

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

“The Voice” doesn’t have just one new champ; it has three. Sibling trio Girl Named Tom, of Team Kelly Clarkson, won NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night, besting steep competition and becoming the first group to...

