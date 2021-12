Renesas is shipping multi-channel timing devices for 400/800Gbps optical transport and wireline network applications with phase jitter as low as 88fs-rms. The devices provide all the functionality needed to implement an IEEE1588 clock solution with jitter attenuation capabilities resulting in ultra-low jitter clock outputs for Synchronous Ethernet PHYs with data rates up to 112Gbps PAM-4, reducing design complexity and bill of materials (BOM) requirements, while also allowing customers to apply the timing devices to a wide variety of network applications.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO