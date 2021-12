Businesses are evaluating their investments in technology and reevaluating how they utilize office space as a result of the shift towards hybrid-working. Jabra and UMA recently joined forces to create a cutting-edge video conferencing and meeting room solution to solve this concern. Through this partnership, Jabra devices can be managed from one dashboard on UMA with real-time analytics. A single pane of glass provides users with access to meeting-room, desk, and audio-visual device management.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO