English Dub Review: Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD “take 01”

By Marcus Gibson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strange disease is linked to a mysterious hole leading to an underground world: the Asylum. “Sleepers” go into this world to fight strange monsters and recover unknown resources. Now, a young boy who dreams of being a hero has arrived at the Asylum. Our Take:. The...

English Dub Review: Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut: “Night Flight”

Overview: In order to prove Irina’s (Tia Ballard) usefulness to the mission at hand, Lev (Stephen Fu) strives to do his best to help her with her fear of heights. Our Take: No matter how noble of intentions that Irina and Lev have, the Zirnitra government and military heartless agenda starts to become ever more clear as it creeps from the shadows.
English Dub Review: Ranking of Kings “His First Journey”

Now that the king has passed on his kingdom to another, a member of the Kingdom Ranking Committee arrives. He will judge the ranking of Daida’s new kingdom, and the kingdom that ranks above the others is granted an item from the Divine Treasure vault. Meanwhile, Prince Bojji is off on his first quest along with Hokuro and Domas. It doesn’t get off to a great start, as Bojji has his bag stolen and then has his entire body stolen when he falls into a pit and spends a night dancing with a crazed hunter. There’s even an assassination attempt on the young lad—but he manages to make it through all these trials… until Domas takes matters into his own hands. He takes Bojji to see the so-called Gates of Hell and surprise, surprise, he pushes the young prince into the pit! Finally, Daida has a strange nightmare in which he realizes that he has to make a choice to take his father’s power back.
Funimation Announces Theatrical Premiere For English Dub Adaptation Of “Sing A Bit Of Harmony”

Funimation has announced theatrical release dates for the English dub adaptation of it’s new co-production with JC Staff entitled Sing A Bit Of Harmony. The film is directed by Yasuhiro Yoshiura. Yoshiura and Ichirō Ōkouchi co-wrote the script, Kanna Kii drew the original character designs, Shuichi Shimamura designed the characters for animation and is also the chief animation director and Hidekazu Shimamura served as animation director. Ryō Takahashi composed the music and Yohei Matsui wrote the songs. The release dates by country and English dub cast and crew are below.
English Dub Review: Sakugan “LADIES & GENTLEMEN”

Gagumber and Memempu are arrested in the colony of Jolly-Jolly. They’re allowed out for sightseeing while their punishment is determined, but a chance encounter with a woman named Zackletu leads them to bigger trouble!. Our Take:. This just in Zackletu is a force to be reckoned with and will...
English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “Hisui the Demon Slayer”

Setsuna is kidnapped by Princess Aiya, daughter of the deputy shogun, who begs Setsuna to be her body double for a day so she can escape her studies. So Hisui is probably my favorite character and it’s not just because he’s voiced by Aleks Le though that does help. I am going to kind of build my guy Aleks up a bit. His range is just awesome and all over the place. He can go from Zenitsu to steal your girl in two seconds flat. I just love listening to the characters he voices so I always want more Hisui when I can get him. The ladies seem to agree too because Princess Aiya definitely has a thing for him now and I don’t think Setsuna is too far behind.
English Dub Season Review: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part One

Based on the ongoing manga series by Hirohiko Araki, Season 5 which is technically the 6th part of this story takes place in Florida, 2011, Where Jolyne Cujo sits in a jail cell that symbolically mirrors her estranged father Jotaro from the Beginning of Part 3: Stardust Crusaders, yet this situation is not of her own choice. Framed for a crime she didn’t commit and manipulated into serving a longer sentence, Jolyne is ready to resign to a dire fate as a prisoner of Green Dolphin Street Jail. Though all hope seems lost, a gift from Jotaro ends up awakening her latent abilities, manifesting into her Stand she calls “Stone Ocean”. Now armed with the power to change her fate, Jolyne sets out to find an escape from the cruel fate that holds her.
English Dub Review: The Case Study of Vanitas “Promises”

Jeanne has had enough to Vanitas’s advances, and she thinks she knows just how to put him off the trail for good. Thanks to some helpful advice from Dominique, she plans to confess her love for him, which should in turn make him tire of her immediately. But the jig backfires and she finds herself falling for Vanitas’s charms. Meanwhile, Noe meets with Lord Ruthven and gets more than he bargained for.
English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Partner / Ibara”

Overview: Kakeru (Bryson Baugus) proves that he maintains his free will to that of the Myoujin family by engaging in a battle with Inuzaka. Our Take: All in all, Shikizakura continues to play it’s stereotypical superhero bingo game with flying colors. It often never supersedes one’s expectations, but sticks to the formula in such a way that one is still able to get some simple enjoyment out of if they know and look forward to certain elements.
English Dub Review: Sword Art Online: Progressive-Aria of a Starless Night

Go back to Aincrad but from Asuna’s perspective. She and her friend Misumi Tozawa brave the dangers of Sword Art Online. Their friendship will be tested but a chance meeting with a certain swordsman might just alter Asuna’s fate forever. Our Take:. Sword Art Online is one of...
Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Releases English Dub Trailer and Cast

The next major film in Mamoru Hosoda's works, Belle, has released the trailer and cast for its English dub release! Prominent director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu celebrated their tenth anniversary with the release of a brand new film earlier this year in Japan, and while the film has been enjoying the international festival circuit, the film is also gearing up for a full theatrical release with GKIDS. Coming next year, GKIDs has released a brand new trailer showing off the talents behind their incredibly stacked English dub cast.
English Dub Review: The Faraway Paladin “Payday”

Turning 15, Will challenges Blood to a fight with real swords as his coming-of-age ceremony, but Gus asks Will to lose on purpose. Will doesn’t get a chance to ask Gus about what happened that day in the ruins before he must head into his battle against Blood. Our...
English Dub Review: My Senpai is Annoying: “And Then, It’s Christmas”

Overview: Futaba (Risa Mei) stresses over what to get Takeda (Patrick Seitz) for Christmas and if she even should in the first place. Our Take: And then, it’s Christmas. And then, just like that, we have a festive reason for Futaba’s adorable bashfulness that made us all fall in love with her in the first place. Like clockwork, whenever Takeda enters the mix of a situation, we can count on Futaba stumbling her way through. The difference here being she chooses to take the first step, playing a more active role than usual when she’s around Takeda. Because of that, there is a satisfying sweetness in watching her get flustered in deciding which tie to buy Takeda for Christmas and working up the courage of when the right to give it to him is, if at all. The result, albeit predictably so, is made better with Takeda’s gift of a scarf. It brings the plot full circle with him returning the kindness that she gave to a child that had lost hers.
English Dub Review: Blade Runner: Black Lotus “The Persistence of Memory”

In her quest for revenge, Elle breaks into the home of her next target and is forced to take a hostage; Chief Grant calls in reinforcements. Here’s the problem with Adult Swim attempting to do anything serious in adult animation drama. The network, at least, is five years behind the ball of where other networks, usually Netflix, are in terms of the refined areas of a series to truly make a mark. Blade Runner: Black Lotus carries on a franchise that, while legendary, is typically box office fodder. Ridley Scott created worlds that looked YEARS ahead of whatever time in which the film had been released, and while from a backgrounds standpoint Black Lotus gets a pass, I can’t get past the ugly looking 3DCG character models being used for the series. Everytime a fight scene breaks out, I can’t help but think this looks like a PS3 action game crossed with Barbie toys, and I end up laughing as a result.
