English Dub Review: Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD “take 01”

Overview: Futaba (Risa Mei) stresses over what to get Takeda (Patrick Seitz) for Christmas and if she even should in the first place. Our Take: And then, it’s Christmas. And then, just like that, we have a festive reason for Futaba’s adorable bashfulness that made us all fall in love with her in the first place. Like clockwork, whenever Takeda enters the mix of a situation, we can count on Futaba stumbling her way through. The difference here being she chooses to take the first step, playing a more active role than usual when she’s around Takeda. Because of that, there is a satisfying sweetness in watching her get flustered in deciding which tie to buy Takeda for Christmas and working up the courage of when the right to give it to him is, if at all. The result, albeit predictably so, is made better with Takeda’s gift of a scarf. It brings the plot full circle with him returning the kindness that she gave to a child that had lost hers.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO