Haiti Mourns Victims of Gas Truck Explosion

WASHINGTON /CAP HAITIEN, HAITI - Haitians began three days of mourning Tuesday for the victims of a deadly petroleum truck explosion in the northern city of Cap Haitien. Pierrot Degaul Augustin, a Cap Haitien government official, told VOA an accident sparked the disaster. 'Information we received indicates the driver...
The death toll from a gasoline tanker explosion in Haiti’s second-largest city continued to mount Wednesday after one hospital registered two overnight deaths and the leading disaster coordinator for the northern region confirmed 75 casualties. Jean Henri Petit, who heads the Office of Civil Protection for the North region,...
CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — (AP) — Nelly Joseph picked through the twisted metal roofing, overturned furnishings and rubble of her charred home Wednesday, unsure of where her dead son had been buried or where she would sleep after blasts from a flipped gas tanker destroyed their house. Late Monday...
The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A fuel truck explosion in the Haitian city of Cap Haitien on Monday night killed around 40 people, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that the Caribbean nation would observe three days of morning for the deceased. “I learned, with desolation and...
Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday.
Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults.
"They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference.
"Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.
At least 75 people were killed in a fuel truck explosion in Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti, on the evening of December 13-14. Many survivors suffered severe burns and require specialized medical care. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) responded within hours of the disaster. An MSF medical and logistical team...
Unidentified people depart on route to the airport from the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters at Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dec. 16, 2021. Twelve remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, according to the group and to Haitian police. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A Haitian gang has released the remaining 12 hostages they had abducted — more than two months after their kidnapping, the Ohio-based religious group they work with announced Thursday. "We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of...
A group of missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti managed to sneak past guards during an escape. On December 15, the 12 hostages used light from the moon to walk across rugged terrain. They were part of a group of 17 hostages who were kidnapped on October 16. A...
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ransom money was raised to pay for the release of a group Canadian and American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, but a dozen of them escaped captivity on their own, the U.S.-based Christian ministry group which organized their trip to the Caribbean country said on Monday. "Other...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — On the streets of Port-au-Prince in February, demonstrators demanded that the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, step down because he had overstayed his elected term. His administration had dissolved Parliament after failing to hold elections, and he had illegally packed the judiciary and electoral commissions. Armed gangs, acting with his support, massacred protesters and terrorized poor and powerless citizens. Government agencies were a shambles, as they have been for years.
As Haitian gang members surrounded them on their way back from an orphanage, the 17 missionaries began to sing. “The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear Him, and delivereth them,” they intoned, according to a statement from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries on Friday. The...
Three more Christian missionaries who have been held hostage in Haiti for more than seven weeks have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said Monday. The group, released Sunday evening, were among 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Two other hostages, an American husband and wife, were freed in late November due to illness without a ransom being paid, a source told the Miami Herald at the time.
All 17 hostages who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang during a mission trip two months ago – including a Michigan mom and her four kids – have been released by their captors and are safe, according to a statement by the U.S.-based Christian missionary group behind the trip.
