Here's why 'diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Fans of diet soda are noticing a trend on grocery store shelves. The word "diet"...

local12.com

Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
Taste Of Home

You’ll See Less ‘Diet’ Soda on Shelves Soon—Here’s Why

Did you know the first carbonated drink was created back in the 1700s? It’s true! It was a bit different than the soda we know and love today, but it’s always been a beloved drink the world over. The sugar-laden beverage has captured our hearts all the way from Coca-Cola and Pepsi to Dr. Pepper and root beer! Then, in the ’50s, low-calorie diet soda became a grocery store mainstay.
iheart.com

Diet Soda Out Of Fashion

(New York, NY) -- Diet soda is disappearing, or at least the labeling is. Many diet drinks have rebranded as "zero sugar," including Canada Dry, Schweppes, 7Up, A&W and Sunkist. The reason for the mass name change is, according to soda marketers, young people don't like the word "diet." Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America says, "No Gen Z wants to be on a diet these days" and that PepsiCo plans to "innovate and support that business."
Mashed

The Real Reason Soda Is Sold By The Liter

Soda has been around since the mid-1700s, though it has certainly changed in taste and look through the years. According to Thought Co., carbonated beverages were first invented by a man named Joseph Priestley back in 1767. However, it wasn't until 1892 that soda could actually be stored because there had previously been no way to prevent it from going flat. Over time, these soft drinks (named as such for their lack of alcohol) became more popular, with two major giants eventually emerging: The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. These days, the two soda companies own hundreds of different brands, including Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Mountain Dew. You'd be hard-pressed to walk into a grocery store and not see these brands stocked on the shelves.
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
komando.com

Check your fridge! Metal found in Coke, Sprite and Minute Maid cans

If you have stocked up on soda drinks this holiday season, you better check the labels. Several products have been recalled, which can be dangerous to consume. Tap or click here to read about a recent baby cereal recalled from Walmart. Issued through two separate recalls, the drinks have been...
Mashed

Here's What Really Causes Diet Coke And Mentos To React

Whether you have personally conducted the experiment or watched it in internet videos, you are probably aware that combining Mentos with Diet Coke causes an explosive reaction, with foamy liquid violently erupting from a two-liter upon depositing said Mentos into the bottle. But what is the science behind this thrilling visual display? Is it some sort of chemical reaction between Mentos and Diet Coke that is producing the explosion?
