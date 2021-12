Oil prices have been declining over the past few days as investors fear that rising coronavirus cases are likely to dent demand in coming months as countries move to raise restrictions to combat the number of infections from climbing even further. In Britain, Denmark, and South Africa, cases of the new strain are doubling every two days. Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, warned on Thursday that more restrictions would most likely be imposed in the coming days. Similarly, in the United States, companies have postponed employees' coming back to the workplace until cases show a declining trajectory.

