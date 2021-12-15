ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brexit: No breakthrough on NI medicine supplies

Cover picture for the articleThere has been no breakthrough on EU-UK talks to reach agreement on medicine supply for Northern Ireland, according to UK sources. Negotiations are now expected to continue into the new year. The recent talks between the UK and EU have focused on how to guarantee the supply of medicines...

