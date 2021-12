Half a century after the UK forcibly evicted them from their island homes, Chagossians are still fighting for British citizenship.The inhabitants of the Chagos Islands – an archipelago of around 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, located almost 6,000 miles from England – were kicked out of their homeland between the late 1960s and 1973 to make way for a US military base on Diego Garcia, the largest of its atolls. Initially sent to Mauritius and the Seychelles, the former inhabitants and their descendants are not permitted to go back permanently. For this reason, the Chagossian diaspora now stretches from...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO